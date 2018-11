FOX News proudly proclaims “FOX Stands With CNN” in their headlines.

Did FOX stand for a free press when Infowars was censored completely on social media or 2 months later when 800 other media outlets were censored?

Do they care about the free speech of their listeners who are being shadowbanned and censored?

With the exception of Tucker Carlson & a few others, FOX has revealed itself as controlled, phony opposition.