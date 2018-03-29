Fox Considers ‘Last Man Standing’ Reboot Following Roseanne Ratings Boom

Fox is reportedly “seriously considering” a reboot of its hit show Last Man Standing, after ABC’s revival of Rosanne received the highest ratings for a sitcom in years.

According to entertainment gossip site TMZ, Last Man Standing, which was produced by Fox but aired on ABC, tops a list of shows the network is considering bringing back.

News of the show’s potential revival follows a stunning ratings blowout Tuesday night for the reboot of the network’s 90s sitcom Roseanne, which revamps its beloved protagonist as a Trump supporter.

Some 18.2 million viewers tuned in to the show’s premiere, giving ABC its best numbers for the time slot in nearly a decade.

“The irony … we’re told the success of ‘Roseanne’ has intrigued FOX because there appears to be a big Trump-supporting audience out there,” reports TMZ.

Last Man Standing, which starred comedian Tim Allen, was cancelled in 2017 two months after the Home Improvement actor dared to call out leftist politics during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I’m not kidding. You gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes,” Allen told Kimmel.

“This is like ‘30s Germany,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group, ‘You know what we believe is right,’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.’”

