Fox Host Doused In Water By Leftist At Campaign Event

Kat Timpf, a co-host of the “Fox News Specialists,” unloaded on Twitter after a guy assaulted her with a bottle of water in Brooklyn, New York.

Timpf was scheduled to speak at an event held by political commentator (and frequent FNC guest) Ben Kissel, who’s running for Brooklyn borough president. That’s when a lunatic dumped an entire 1.5-liter bottle of water on her and then scurried away like a coward.

“He knows I’m here, dumps an entire 1.5 liter bottle of water on me, first on my head,” Timpf tweeted. “And then I turn to look and he splashes it directly on my face and runs out.”

Read more