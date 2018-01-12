Fox host on Trump ‘s---hole’ remark: This is how ‘the forgotten men and women’ talk

Image Credits: Wiki.

Fox News host Jesse Watters defended President Trump‘s reported remark calling Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries” Thursday, arguing that the “forgotten men and women” who make up the president’s base would approve of the remark.

On Fox News’s “The Five,” Watters fought back against criticism from Democrats and some Republicans over Trump’s remark, which some have deemed racist and offensive to immigrants from those nations.

“This is how the forgotten men and women of America talk at the bar,” Watters told his co-hosts.

“If you’re at a bar, and you’re in Wisconsin, and you think they’re bringing in a bunch of Haiti people, or El Salvadorians, or people from Niger, this is how some people talk,” he said.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Democrat Governor Threatens To Punch Out President Trump

Video: Democrat Governor Threatens To Punch Out President Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Vows to Protect Americans From "High Crime" Immigrants

Trump Vows to Protect Americans From “High Crime” Immigrants

U.S. News
Comments

Trump’s First Medical Check-Up as President Set for Friday

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson Asks ‘Why The Outrage?’ On Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comments

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Analyst Philip Mudd: “I’m A Proud Shitholer”; Says Don Lemon Seen As “N*gger”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments