Fox host on Trump ‘s---hole’ remark: This is how ‘the forgotten men and women’ talk

Fox News host Jesse Watters defended President Trump‘s reported remark calling Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries” Thursday, arguing that the “forgotten men and women” who make up the president’s base would approve of the remark.

On Fox News’s “The Five,” Watters fought back against criticism from Democrats and some Republicans over Trump’s remark, which some have deemed racist and offensive to immigrants from those nations.

“This is how the forgotten men and women of America talk at the bar,” Watters told his co-hosts.

“If you’re at a bar, and you’re in Wisconsin, and you think they’re bringing in a bunch of Haiti people, or El Salvadorians, or people from Niger, this is how some people talk,” he said.

