Fox News: 'About 80 Percent' Of Migrant Caravan 'Are Men Under The Age Of 35'

“We’ve been told that about 1000 people have applied for asylum here in Mexico,” Fox News reporter William La Jeunesse said, “but about 80 percent of the people here are men under the age of 35.”

“They’re going to have to try to cross illegally, which of course is why the president says he might call up the military,” La Jeunesse reported.

Mostly men now crossing the #Guatamalen border – rehearsed answer “this is not politics – this is about poverty.” There were women and children but they were at the front of the caravan (smaller numbers). None would say who the organizers are but several said it was organized. pic.twitter.com/MrojSwL3Ul — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 22, 2018