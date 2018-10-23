Fox News: 'About 80 Percent' Of Migrant Caravan 'Are Men Under The Age Of 35'

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Fox News reported Monday that the migrant caravan headed to the United Stated from Guatemala and Honduras is composed of “about 80 percent” men “under the age of 35.”

“We’ve been told that about 1000 people have applied for asylum here in Mexico,” Fox News reporter William La Jeunesse said, “but about 80 percent of the people here are men under the age of 35.”

“They’re going to have to try to cross illegally, which of course is why the president says he might call up the military,” La Jeunesse reported.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

MS-13 Gang Members Amongst 'Migrant Caravan'

MS-13 Gang Members Amongst ‘Migrant Caravan’

U.S. News
Comments
Photos: Numbers at Trump Rally Dwarf Those at Obama Event

Photos: Numbers at Trump Rally Dwarf Those at Obama Event

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Declares Himself A ‘Nationalist; CNN Says It’s Racist

U.S. News
comments

Trump vows to send as many troops ‘as necessary’ to keep growing migrant caravan out

U.S. News
comments

BERNIE BURNOUT? Sanders rally crowds down 90% from 2016

U.S. News
comments

Comments