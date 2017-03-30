Fox News Brings Back Judge Napolitano, Who Still Stands By Obama Wiretapping Claim [VIDEO]

Judge Andrew Napolitano made his first appearance on Fox News Wednesday since making the claim that President Obama surveilled Trump Tower during the 2016 election nearly two weeks ago.

At his beginning of his latest appearance, host Bill Hemmer brought up the suspension, yet Napolitano said he still stands by claim.

“Yes, I do” stand by the initial claim, Napolitano stated. “And the sources stand by it.”

“The American public needs to know more about this rather than less because a lot of the government’s surveillance authorities will expire in the fall, and there will be a great debate about how much authority we want the government to have to surveil us.”

Napolitano wrote in a column March 16, “Sources have told me that the British foreign surveillance service, the Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, most likely provided Obama with transcripts of Trump’s calls.”

Fox anchor Shepard Smith later refuted the judge’s claim.