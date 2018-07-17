Fox News, CNN, MSNBC Throw America Under The Bus In Defense Of War

The political class had a meltdown Monday over Trump moving to make peace with Russia and end the neocons’ Cold War.

Their “consensus” was, according to Fox News’ John Roberts, that Trump “threw the United States under the bus” (…by not allowing the deep state to sabotage his peace talks with their perfectly timed phony indictment on alleged “Russkie meddling”).

What none of these hacks will mention is every country, including and especially the US, meddles in other nations’ affairs. The US’ interference in Russia is conservatively one hundred times that of Russia’s interference in America.

Whereas Russia is accused of interfering in our affairs by exposing the crimes of the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton, the US — and Hillary Clinton herself — interfered in Russia’s affairs to try and impose so-called “progressive” liberalism, world globalism, and undermine the Christian fabric of their nation through a LGBTQBLTBBQBYOB agenda.

NewsBusters released this epic montage showing the best freak outs on MSNBC and CNN:

Here’s more from The Hill‘s hysterical piece:

President Trump on Monday drew critical reviews from media analysts and pundits across the political spectrum for his performance during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump did not press or condemn Putin on the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, just days after indictments were delivered against 12 Russian intelligence officers for their alleged role in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

Instead, he asserted that he did not collude with Russia in the election, recounted his victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and called special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “ridiculous” and a source of tension between the two countries.
Numerous analysts and reporters on CNN, which Trump has long targeted with insults and taunts, tore into Trump’s performance.

Anderson Cooper, who anchored CNN’s coverage from Helsinki, Finland, before and after the press conference, declared it “perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader that I have ever seen.”

John King, a network anchor, labeled the meeting the “surrender summit.”

David Gergen, a former adviser in the Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Clinton administrations, called it “embarrassing” for Trump to bring up Hillary Clinton’s emails and the 2016 election on the international stage.

“I’ve never heard an American president talk that way, but I think it’s especially true that when he’s with someone like Putin — who is a thug, a world-class thug — that he sides with him again and again against his own country’s interests,” Gergen said.

Here’s some greatest hits:

Fox contributor:

Anytime there’s a consensus among our parasite ruling class, you know it’s bad for America.

What Trump did by standing up to our deep state rulers who’ve been doing everything in their power to sabotage US relations with Russia today cannot be understated.

It’s the deepest, darkest fear of every globalist that the US and Russia, the two most powerful, Christian nations, will unite to smash their “global order” and restore nationalism throughout the West.

That’s now happening.


Exclusive: Young Republicans Dumped At A ‘Random’ Gas Station By Anti-Trump Uber Driver Speak Out

Rabid Wolf Blitzer Flips Out On Rand Paul For Standing With Trump, Questioning U.S. Intel

