Fox News Confirms Tommy Robinson Sentenced 13 Months For Reporting on Pedophile Grooming Trial

Image Credits: Barcroft Media / Getty.

Fox News is now reporting on the unprecedented gag order UK officials placed on media to vainly keep the disappearance of Tommy Robinson hidden from the public.

In short, it’s a Soviet-style disappearance: the UK police arrested Robinson, the court ordered the press to not talk about it, and it’s quite likely that Robinson will die in prison given the previous death threats made against the outspoken journalist.

Despite the gag order, US legacy media is now reporting on this sensational story.

According to Fox News:

Sources with knowledge of Robinson’s case spoke on condition of anonymity in part because of fear they would be arrested for contempt. One told Fox that Robinson’s lawyer warned that, considering the presence of Muslim gang members in prison, a 13-month sentence was tantamount to a death sentence.

“Tommy’s lawyer said he will likely die in jail given his profile and previous credible threats, and the judge basically said he doesn’t care,” the source said. “He sentenced him to 13 months in prison.”

The head of UKIP says the gag order was beyond authoritarian.

“What kind of police state have we become?” tweeted U.K. Independence Party leader and European MP Gerard Batten.

“I am trying to recall a legal case where someone was convicted of a ‘crime’ which cannot be reported on.”

“Where he can be cast into prison without it being possible to report his name, offence, or place of imprisonment for fear of contempt of court,” he added.

Robinson’s arrest led to mass protests on Saturday:

And well-known luminaries also spoke out against Robinson’s disappearance:

Alex Jones broke down this historical revolution in the UK on Saturday:


Related Articles

Roger Stone: Mueller Can Indict a Ham Sandwich But I’m Not Interested in Being His Lunch

Roger Stone: Mueller Can Indict a Ham Sandwich But I’m Not Interested in Being His Lunch

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Fans Overwhelmingly Back NFL Anthem Policy

Poll: Fans Overwhelmingly Back NFL Anthem Policy

U.S. News
Comments

Drink a Beer & Sign Here To Fire Jeff Sessions

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Tucker Battles Progressive on Gas Price Hikes

U.S. News
Comments

Is Government Building SECRET Tunnels Under America To Prepare For WW3?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments