Fox News Cuts Away from President Trump’s Impeachment Defense

Image Credits: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Fox News cut away from President Donald Trump’s defense in his Senate impeachment trial several times on Monday in favor of panel discussions or interviews rather than the live feed of the proceedings.

Fox spent much of the 5 p.m. EST program hour with its popular panel discussions show, The Five. Later, it cut away during The Story with Martha McCallum for interviews with former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) and Ranking Member on the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), among others.

Video footage of President Trump’s legal team making their arguments continued to play, but the audio was muted.

Other, competing cable news networks — including those openly hostile to President Trump, including MSNBC and CNN — remained with the live video and audio feed from the floor of the U.S. Senate, as they had done during the House Democrat impeachment managers’ opening arguments against the president last week.

