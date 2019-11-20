Fox News: Epstein Prison Guards' Indictments 'Should End All The Conspiracy Theories,' Fmr NYC Police Commish Says

The arrest of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards “proves his death was a suicide” and “should end all the conspiracy theories surrounding” his death, at least according to this report from Fox News citing Former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

From Fox News, “Arrest of Epstein prison guards proves his death was suicide: Former NYC police commissioner”:

Former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik said that the indictment of two prison guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died should end all the conspiracy theories surrounding the convicted sex offender’s death. Epstein was discovered dead in a cell of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown New York City on the morning of August 10. The New York City chief medical examiner’s office ruled that his death was the result of a suicide, but that did not put an end to speculation. […] Prosecutors wrote in the indictment that no one appeared to enter the area where Epstein was being held in the hours before he was found dead. “As reflected on video obtained from the MCC’S internal video surveillance system, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 9, 2019… Noel briefly walked up to, and then walked back from, the door to the tier in which Epstein was housed… As confirmed by the video… this was the last time anyone, including any correctional officer, walked up to, let alone entered, the only entrance to the tier in which Epstein was housed until approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10.”

Remember, we were told by Reuters that two cameras “malfunctioned” outside of Epstein’s cell.

The FBI is studying two cameras that malfunctioned outside the jail cell where Jeffrey Epstein died while awaiting sex-trafficking charges https://t.co/GNNrj1NquL pic.twitter.com/kqeL02l4pQ — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2019

Now this third camera — which we’re not being shown — allegedly shows one of the guards “briefly walked up to, and then walked back from, the door to the tier in which Epstein was housed.”

The FBI is now treating Jeffrey Epstein’s death as a criminal matter, according to Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer.

According to Kerik, that’s cased closed!

“The camera evidence defuses the conspiracy theories. At the beginning of each tour there is a bed check… Epstein was the only guy in the cell and he’s alive at 10:30 p.m. and there’s been nobody in the area.” said Kerik. In Fox Nation’s “The Twisted World of Jeffrey Epstein,” Kerik said that the New York City facility was known to be problematic, and while the circumstances of Epstein’s death may appear suspicious to some, he understands that an inmate suicide is possible. “The MCC in New York City is notorious for being understaffed,” he told Fox Nation. “When facilities are understaffed you have forced or mandated overtime. In this case, I understand that the corrections officers and the civilian staff — they were doing steady doubles and when that happens you are going to have people that fall asleep.” “There are all irregularities to an outside person that would seem conspiratorial,” he concluded. “It’s jail. It’s prison. The reality is it happens. Unfortunately, it happened with the highest-profile prisoner in the [bureau of prisons].”

That’s almost word for word the exact same bull**** Ben Shapiro tried to push on his audience in the immediate wake of Epstein’s “suicide.”

Neocon Ben Shapiro wants Americans to know there was no conspiracy at work with the alleged death of Jeffrey Epstein because some anonymously sourced media reports claim his jail guards were overworked. https://t.co/bI6PusOvAp — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 13, 2019

“As we will see, this is wild incompetence by jail officers, which frankly is not all that uncommon,” Ben Shapiro said on Aug 12. “I mean it is an unfortunate truth of life that human beings are wildly incompetent generally. And is also another unfortunate truth that treatment in American prisons, it depends on the prison, but many prisons are horribly run. The guards don’t do their jobs to the apex of their abilities, they feel like they’re dealing with criminals and therefore they sort of slack off a bit.”

It was reported by the Jerusalem Post in September that Epstein was allegedly “buried in an unmarked grave.”

Report: Jeffery Epstein 'Buried In An Unmarked Grave,' Parents' Names Scrubbed From Tombstone https://t.co/E4dFq1THzY — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) September 9, 2019

We’ve only been shown two photos of Epstein being removed from the jail from a photographer with the New York Post (the same outlet which ran fake Ghislaine Maxwell photos and lied about their origins).

Photos show Jeffrey Epstein as he's wheeled into Downtown Hospital https://t.co/SICqKfCUNS pic.twitter.com/iPJB6xnPtR — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2019

At the time both were released, reports were saying Epstein may still be alive while others were speculating he may have “committed suicide.”

The media reported earlier this year that Jeffrey Epstein’s body was claimed by an “unnamed associate.”

The Daily Beast reported “a person with direct knowledge of the situation” said it was his brother Mark Epstein.

Epstein’s brother Mark was the majority owner of the apartment building in New York’s Upper East Side where the former Prime Minister of Israel and head of Israeli Military Intelligence, Ehud Barak, would “often” crash at with Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Prime Minister of Israel and head of Israeli Military Intelligence, Ehud Barak, would "often" crash at Jeffrey Epstein's apartment building in New York's Upper East Side, according to Epstein's neighbors. https://t.co/Evt6cFVtu6 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 7, 2019

In late October, a pathologist hired by Mark Epstein who Fox News claimed “observed the autopsy” of Jeffrey Epstein said his injuries were more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide.

Literally no one believes this bull****, not even the nightly news anchors who have been ordered to repeat it.

Everybody knows the evidence suggests Epstein was part of a blackmail operation and Ehud Barak and Fox News regular Alan Dershowitz in my opinion appear to have been intimately involved.

EXCLUSIVE: Married Israeli politician Ehud Barak is seen hiding his face entering Jeffrey Epstein's NYC townhouse as bevy of young beauties were also spotted going into mansion – despite his claim he NEVER socialized with the pedophile and his girlshttps://t.co/wQBJDkfVzt — HomerB (@HomerB33) July 16, 2019

As Vanity Fair reported in July, “prominent Republicans” think Epstein “was a Mossad agent.”