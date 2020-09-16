Fox News Panel Melts Down After Gingrich Exposes George Soros As Financier Of BLM/Antifa Riots

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was silenced during an interview on Fox News Wednesday, where he called out billionaire George Soros deep involvement with the Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots engulfing the nation.

In the awkward interview, Gingrich was explaining how Soros-backed officials were facilitating the far-left riots inflicted upon America’s businesses and communities.

“The number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected left-wing anti-police pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich said.

“Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’ money and they’re a major cause of the violence we’re seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the streets.”

“I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” said contributor Melissa Francis.

Gingrich, looking puzzled by the remark said: “He paid for it. He paid for it. I mean, why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars he spent elected these people?”

“I agree with Melissa, Soros doesn’t need to be part of this conversation,” interrupted Fox’s liberal contributor Marie Harf.

“Okay…so it’s verboten,” Gingrich replied after an awkward moment of silence.

The segment went on for another awkward silent moment before host Harris Faulkner cut to break.

This particular incident was so awkward and strange it propelled “Soros” to Twitter’s trending list.

Fox News has defended Soros’ activities before.

In 2018, Fox Business dropped Judicial Watch head Chris Farrell for calling out Soros’ involvement in funding the massive caravans of illegal migrants storming the U.S. southern border.

Harrison Smith breaks down George Soros’ role in funding the far-left riots across America in a bid to destabilize the country before the election.

