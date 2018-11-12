Fox Finally Wakes Up to Twitter's Alliance With Antifa

Fox News’ Twitter account (@FoxNews) hasn’t tweeted in days since an Antifa mob targeted Tucker Carlson’s home while his wife was inside.



“A Fox News employee tells me Fox is choosing to stay silent while protesting how Twitter handled posts targeting Tucker Carlson — specifically the ones that included his address. Address,” said Gustin.

The @FoxNews Twitter account has been silent for over 24 hours. A Fox News employee tells me Fox is choosing to stay silent while protesting how Twitter handled posts targeting Tucker Carlson — specifically the ones that included his address. address. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 10, 2018

Gustin further reports that Twitter “did not remove the posts” that included Carlson’s home address.

“According to source, Facebook was prompt when alerted to posts that included his home address,” said Gustin. “Twitter support reportedly told Fox to ‘open a ticket’ and did not remove the posts.”

According to source, Facebook was prompt when alerted to posts that included his home address. Twitter support reportedly told Fox to “open a ticket” and did not remove the posts. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 10, 2018

Correspondingly, Greg Wilson, the managing editor for Fox News, reportedly told employees not to tweet Fox content in an internal email, according to a Saturday Business Insider report.

“Please refrain from tweeting out our content from either section accounts or your own accounts until further notice,” said Wilson to the network’s entire digital team.

Additionally, Fox’s business Twitter account (@FoxBusiness) has not tweeted since last Friday.

Over the last 11 years, Fox’s main account has tweeted over 418,000 times to its over 18 million followers.

Interstingly, Tucker Carlson has since broken the network’s silence just once to release a public statement concerning a disturbing encounter where someone called his 19-year-old daughter a “whore” and a “cunt.”

Last month one of my children was attacked by a stranger at dinner. For her sake, I was hoping to keep the incident private. It’s now being politicized by the Left. Here’s what happened: pic.twitter.com/rwNoFYxMFv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 11, 2018

Carlson’s tweet detailed the October 13th incident with the disclaimer he had to do so because the Left had begun to politicize it.

“Last month one of my children was attacked by a stranger at dinner,” tweeted Carlson. “For her sake, I was hoping to keep the incident private. It’s now being politicized by the Left.”