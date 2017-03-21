Fox News pulls Napolitano after his Trump wiretap claims

Fox News has reportedly pulled Andrew Napolitano from the air indefinitely after he made claims that a British intelligence agency had wiretapped Trump Tower.

Napolitano, a Fox News analyst, is not scheduled to appear on the network in the near future, the Los Angeles Times reported, according to people familiar with the situation.

Last week, Napolitano made the claims about the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spying on Trump at former President Barack Obama‘s behest.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer then quoted Napolitano’s remarks while defending the president’s claims earlier this month that the former president had wiretapped Trump Tower before the election.

“Judge Andrew Napolitano made the following statement, quote, ‘Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command,’” Spicer said during a daily press briefing last week.

“‘He didn’t use the [National Security Agency], he didn’t use the CIA … he used GCHQ.’”

