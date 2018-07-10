Fox News Reporter Harassed, Threatened And Forced To Leave Supreme Court By Leftist Mob

Image Credits: Twitter.

Fox News host and Supreme Court reporter Shannon Bream was forced to flee her typical reporting location in front of the Supreme Court on Monday.

The court was the location of a large progressive protest targeting Trump’s replacement pick for the Supreme Court. Bream, a longtime Fox personality and reporter said that she felt “threatened” in front of the court Monday night.

After Trump made his pick, the left-wing activists went into a fever pitch of chanting against Trump and Kavanaugh. Some protesters approached Bream and called her a “blonde bimbo,” according to first hand accounts.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Bream eventually was forced to return to the FOX News studios for her own safety. She tweeted “Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS.”

This reporter was on site at the Supreme Court after Bream had departed and still noticed the Fox News film crew being verbally harassed by the protesters left on site as they broke down the set.

When reached, Bream declined to comment on the matter.


