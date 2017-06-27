Fox News’ Sean Hannity Calls for CNN’s Jeff Zucker to be Fired in Wake of Fake News Scandal

Fox News host Sean Hannity called for CNN President Jeff Zucker to be fired Monday in the wake of a fake news scandal embroiling the anti-Trump network that resulted in the resignation of three of its top journalists.

Hannity accused Zucker of destroying the network with lies and “VERY FAKE NEWS.”

Hey @CNN when will you fire Zucker? He has destroyed the network with lies and VERY FAKE NEWS. https://t.co/UDoVmn9hMV — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 27, 2017

Hannity made the call just hours after it was announced that three employees including the executive editor of a new investigative unit resigned after CNN was forced to retract an article connecting a Russian investment firm to associates of President Trump.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that Thomas Frank, the author of the piece, editor Eric Lichtblau, and editor Lex Haris had all left CNN in the wake of the scandal after an internal investigation. The retraction came after a Breitbart News investigation highlighting inaccuracies and flaws in the piece. CNN quickly deleted the story and eventually replaced it with an editor’s note.

