Fox News' Silent Protest on Twitter Hits One Full Month

Fox News hasn’t tweeted since Nov. 8 — a whole month — leaving 18.3 million followers in the dark over why.

Along with their associated Twitter accounts like Fox News Poll, Fox News Politics, and Fox Business, the company seems to have put a Twitter boycott in place, but haven’t released any explanation as to why or put out any demands for change that would lead to their return.

The accounts have remained silent despite big world events such as the death of former President George H. W. Bush and the G-20 summit.

Fox News’ refusal to use the social media platform coincides with the doxing of host Tucker Carlson’s address on it and a large group of Antifa protesters showing up at Carlson’s home in early November.

Read more