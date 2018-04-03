Fox News Stands By Ingraham, Slams ‘Agenda-Driven Intimidation Efforts’

Laura Ingraham isn’t going anywhere.

That’s the message Fox News is sending amid a left-wing boycott campaign meant to oust the conservative Fox News host over a tweet.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Fox News co-president Jack Abernathy said in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back, hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.”

Parkland high school student and gun control activist David Hogg called for an advertiser boycott after Ingraham knocked him on Twitter for complaining about colleges that rejected his applications. Ingraham apologized to Hogg on March 29, but he refused to accept the peace offering.

The liberal high school student teamed up with left-wing activist group Media Matters to pressure Ingraham’s advertisers into boycotting her show, “Ingraham Angle.” Over a dozen advertisers pulled their ads from her show.

