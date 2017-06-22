Fox News’s Sean Hannity is encroaching on Alex Jones territory

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Fox News host Sean Hannity in May lashed out about an effort by people on the left to “silence” him after he was busted pushing a harmful conspiracy theory. “That is what we have called on this program as liberal fascism. Attack, boycott, all in an effort to silence conservatives. I serve at the pleasure of the Fox News Channel. I’m here to do my job every night,” Hannity said on his eponymous program.

Now the Fox News firebrand is flirting with a scenario in which he ends up silencing himself, via pure madness.

On his Tuesday night program, Hannity came forth with more froth: “A soft coup is under way right here in the United States of America in an attempt to overturn November’s election results and forcibly remove a duly elected president from office,” he said, not explaining how a “soft” coup ends in forcible removal. “Sinister forces quickly aligning in what is becoming now, in my mind, a clear and present danger.”

This “clear and present danger” is coming from a lot of paper pushers. Let Hannity riff:

One, you’ve got the destroy Trump media that has been lying to you now — provable lies for 11 months nonstop — Trump-Russia collusion. Black helicopter theories, no evidence whatsoever.

Two, you’ve got what I’ve been calling the “deep state” selectively leaking information to damage the president and anyone associated with him.

Three, special counsel [Robert] Mueller’s investigation mission creep, I’ve been telling you about. Well, it’s now turned into an out-of-control…political witch hunt. It needs to be stopped.

Four, all this manufactured turmoil putting President Trump’s agenda in jeopardy, which ends up directly impacting every one of you out there, the American people.

And five, this effort to override the will of the American people, change the results of a presidential election is now creating a national security crisis.

