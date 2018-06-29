Tim Allen Announces Reboot Date of Comedy that Owned the Libs!

Comedian Tim Allen announced on Twitter Friday the premiere date for the latest season of his popular sitcom “Last Man Standing.”

The show, which was recently picked up by Fox after being cancelled by ABC last May, will make its new network debut in late September.

“Mark your calendar for Sept. 28th! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding,” Allen tweeted.

Allen commented on the show’s return last month in an interview with Fox News, saying he did not want the show to be constrained by political correctness.

“I don’t want to be PC,” Allen said. “For all of us in the standup world, all of us, are seeing this and feeling this and it’s a little dangerous and uncomfortable that there is things you can’t say because they might hurt people’s feelings.”

The comedian also credited his fans with the show’s revival.

“When I heard the offer to create more episodes of ‘Last Man Standing,’ I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out,” Allen said. “It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show.”

In a statement on the show, Fox Television group similarly praised Last Man Standing’s fans.

“Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”

Last Man Standing was unexpectedly cancelled by ABC in May of last year despite high ratings.

ABC cited license fee issues as the reason amid allegations that Allen’s conservative-leaning views off-screen were to blame.

Watch a clip of Allen’s character, Mike Baxter, mocking Hillary Clinton in the video below: