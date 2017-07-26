Foxconn to build $10B plant in Wisconsin employing 13,000

Image Credits: Craig Ferguson/LightRocket via Getty Images.

In what’s being called the largest economic development project in state history, Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn plans to build a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin that would create liquid-crystal display panels and employ as many as 13,000 people, according to the White House and Gov. Scott Walker.

The planned Wisconsin plant is expected to open in 2020 and will be part of a 20 million square-foot campus on at least 1,000 acres — a project Walker’s administration has dubbed “Wisconn Valley.”

The plant could be the first of several facilities the company wants to build in the United States, a senior White House official told reporters on Wednesday, and will start with 3,000 employees. The staff is planned to eventually grow by 10,000.

Read more


Related Articles

Why Some People Are Poorer than Others

Why Some People Are Poorer than Others

Economy
Comments
Wal-Mart proposes policy actions to boost U.S. manufacturing

Wal-Mart proposes policy actions to boost U.S. manufacturing

Economy
Comments

Oil gains, U.S. stocks hit highs as investors await Fed

Economy
Comments

White House, GOP Close to Releasing Joint Tax Reform Principles

Economy
Comments

Seattle’s Minimum Wage Supporters Ignore the Facts

Economy
Comments

Comments