Fox's Harris Faulkner Claims "We Don't Censor" After Censoring Gingrich's Soros Remarks

Fox News host Harris Faulkner responded to critics on Thursday by claiming she never censored former House Speaker New Gingrich during Wednesday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered.”

When Gingrich brought up the commonly reported fact that George Soros has funded the election of District Attorneys all over the country, Faulkner and co-host Melissa Francis reacted bizarrely.

“I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” said Francis. “George Soros doesn’t need to be a part of this conversation.”

After a long pause where people were likely talking into Faulkner’s ear, she mumbled, “We’re going to move on.”

Now, attempting to address the issue without actually naming George Soros or apologizing, Faulkner is claiming her show never censors its guests.

“We had a little incident yesterday that was not smooth,” she said. “While I was leading that segment we had interruptions, and I sat silently while that played out.”

The Fox host did say Gingrich deserved to be heard, but assured her audience, “We don’t censor on this show.”

Adding to the suspiciousness of Fox’s distancing from any news perceived to be anti-Soros, attorney Joe diGenova’s wife Victoria Toensing published a tweet on Thursday saying she and her husband are no longer welcome on Fox because they too brought up Soros.

David Knight covered the Fox News-Soros debacle on the Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show.

