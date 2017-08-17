Fox's Shep Smith: We couldn't find a Republican willing to come on and defend Trump

Fox News host Shepard Smith said Wednesday that the network tried and failed to get a Republican on-air to defend President Trump’s controversial comments on violence in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

“Our booking team — and they’re good — reached out to Republicans of all stripes across the country today,” Smith said on his show “Shepard Smith Reporting.”

“Let’s be honest, Republicans don’t often really mind coming on Fox News Channel. We couldn’t get anyone to come and defend him here because we thought, in balance, someone should do that,” he continued.

“We worked very hard at it throughout the day, and we were unsuccessful. And of those who are condemning the president’s condemnable actions, I’ve not heard any prominent leaders, former presidents, members of the House or the Senate use his name while speaking in generalities,” he said.

