'Foxx Must Go!': Chicago Police Union Stages Protest Against Corrupt Smollett Prosecutor

The Chicago police union held a protest against Cook County attorney Kim Foxx over her sudden dismissal of actor Jussie Smollett’s hate hoax case.

Hundreds of members of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) held the protest in downtown Chicago in response to her seemingly corrupt handling of Smollett’s case, where she dropped all 16 felony charges against the “Empire” actor at the last minute and had questionable communication with Smollett’s relatives and Michelle Obama’s former Chief of Staff over his case.

Demonstrators at Chicago police union protest over @SAKimFoxx handling of Jussie Smollett case chanting “Foxx must go!” pic.twitter.com/7pPiNYzcyY — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) April 1, 2019

Protesters were chanting “Foxx must go! Foxx must go!”

On the Southeastern corner of this very block the protest and counter protest against Kim Foxx pic.twitter.com/G2UekVp3Ee — Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, counter protestors are right across the street protesting the FOP and seemingly standing up for Kim Foxx pic.twitter.com/uqV9d2Adng — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) April 1, 2019

Wild day in Chicago. The Fraternal Order Of Police is protesting State’s Attorney Kim Foxx right outside her office for her handling of the Jussie Smollett case pic.twitter.com/8EkkbYCqfi — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) April 1, 2019

FOP issued a statement Saturday calling for Foxx to step down from her position as district attorney, alleging a pattern of misconduct by her.

Jesse Jackson and his Rainbow Coalition are staging a counter protest in support of Foxx and Smollett, claiming outrage over her handling of his case amounted to “fake news.”

“The outrage over the Jussie Smollett case is misplaced and out of proportion. It is being used from City Hall to the White House to deflect and distract from City Hall to the White House. It is fake news. The voices that are crying out the loudest seem to have only recently found their sense of righteous indignation,” Jackson said Monday.

A rally & a protest, both set for today in the Loop. One supporting S.A. Kim Foxx, another opposing her & the decision to drop all charges against #EMPIRE actor Jussie Smollett: pic.twitter.com/fCUSry9Kaz — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) April 1, 2019

FOP president Kevin Graham criticized Jackson’s counter protest and said Smollett’s case should have “stood trial.”

“I think many of these people who are having this counter protest, that’s what they’ve been looking for in Chicago — justice,” Graham told Fox News. “And they should be standing behind the police and the F.O.P.”

“This case should have stood trial,” he added.

