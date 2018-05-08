France: 87-Year-Old Woman Raped For 2 Hours By Newly Arrived Moroccan Migrant

An 87-year-old French woman was brutally raped for two hours in Lyon by a Moroccan migrant who later tried to claim the assault was consensual.

The woman was trapped inside her home on Pierre Audry Street as the burglar carried out the despicable attack before stealing a ring on the night of April 22.

He was quickly apprehended by police as a result of DNA left at the scene. The migrant was known to authorities, having already carried out several violent burglaries in the area.

According to reports, the rapist was an “undocumented individual” who arrived in Lyon just a few months ago.

While in custody, the Moroccan asserted that the assault was consensual and then claimed to be only 16-years-old, a common tactic amongst migrants trying to evade serious punishment.

While French citizens continue to suffer the consequences of the migrant crisis, those who criticize Muslims are being prosecuted for hate speech.

Jewish-French author Eric Zemmour was fined 5,000 euros for inciting hatred against Muslims after he described the migrant crisis as a “Muslim invasion”.

Warning French Muslims that they would have “to choose between their religion and their country,” Zemmour predicted a future religious civil war.

Marine Le Pen was also charged with circulating “violent messages that incite terrorism” for merely tweeting photos of ISIS atrocities to draw attention to the threat. The 49-year-old Front National leader could face up to three years in prison.

Temporary migrant camps and tent cities are now so common in major French cities like Paris that some councilors are demanding that entire areas of parks be turned over to asylum seekers.

