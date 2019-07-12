France: Algerian Football Fans Riot, Wield Chainsaws, Loot Stores

Algerian football fans in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities celebrated their soccer team’s Africa Cup of Nations win by rioting, looting stores and wielding chainsaws in a night of chaos.

Algerians poured out onto the streets following their team’s victory over Ivory Coast last night.

Police were deployed to the center of Paris to keep order as vandals threw fireworks. One video even shows a man wielding a chainsaw.

Another clip shows aggressive fans, some wearing the colors of Algeria, smashing shop windows and breaking in.

The fans shouted “Allahu Akbar!,” “Nique la France” (Fuck France) and “on va baiser des keufs” (We are going to fuck the cops) as they attacked store fronts.

“Tensions started boiling by around 11pm with at least one Molotov cocktail thrown at police lines. Riot forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to stop the crowd from vandalizing cars and looting shops,” reports RT.

Similar disturbances were also reported in Marseille, Lyon, Valence and other French cities.

Another clip shows French police deploying tear gas as fans flee down a street.

As we previously reported, during last year’s World Cup, a woman and her partner were viciously beaten in Paris by a group of Algerian men the sin of shouting “Vive la France!”

French cities were also besieged by anarchists and migrants after the World Cup final, with shops being looted, vehicles set alight and buildings torched.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

JIHADI JAIL: Tommy Robinson Sent To Jail Dubbed ‘Jihadi Training Camp’

JIHADI JAIL: Tommy Robinson Sent To Jail Dubbed ‘Jihadi Training Camp’

World News
Comments
Hate Hoax? UK Politician David Lammy Accused Of Writing 'Hate Letters' to Himself

Hate Hoax? UK Politician David Lammy Accused Of Writing ‘Hate Letters’ to Himself

World News
Comments

Mystery Grows: Vatican Opens Tombs in Search of Missing Girl’s Remains, Bones of 2 Princesses Gone

World News
comments

CEO of Volvo Says Company is Considering Leaving Sweden Partly Due to Rise in Violent Crime

World News
comments

“You Censorious Thug!”: Pakistani Foreign Minister Confronted Over Twitter Censorship

World News
comments

Comments