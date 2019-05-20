'France Does Not Belong to The French!' 400+ African Migrants Storm Airport to Demand Asylum

An angry mob of illegal migrants from Africa stormed an airport in France on Sunday to demand permanent legal status because “France does not belong to the French” and “everyone has a right to be here.”

From the NY Post:

Video shows hundreds of illegal immigrants storming a French airport and occupying an entire terminal Sunday demanding to meet with the country’s prime minister.

Footage posted on Twitter shows the roughly 500 migrants chanting in Terminal 2 of the Charles de Gaulle airport as about a dozen police officers in tactical gear look on.

“France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!” one person can be heard yelling into a loudspeaker.

The protest was organized by the migrant support group “La Chapelle Debout,” which said their members call themselves “Black Vests.”

WATCH:

This tweet appears to suggest Prime Minister Édouard Philippe caved into their demands and gave them all permanent legal status, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

The group behind the “Black Vests” protest on Facebook said they’re “against deportations and for papers for all” and threatened that other similar demonstrations will follow.

The group shared video of several rioters assaulting police by charging through them:

They also shared an extended live stream of the event:


