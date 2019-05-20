'France Does Not Belong to The French!' 400+ African Migrants Storm Airport to Demand Asylum

An angry mob of illegal migrants from Africa stormed an airport in France on Sunday to demand permanent legal status because “France does not belong to the French” and “everyone has a right to be here.”

From the NY Post:

Video shows hundreds of illegal immigrants storming a French airport and occupying an entire terminal Sunday demanding to meet with the country’s prime minister. Footage posted on Twitter shows the roughly 500 migrants chanting in Terminal 2 of the Charles de Gaulle airport as about a dozen police officers in tactical gear look on. “France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!” one person can be heard yelling into a loudspeaker. The protest was organized by the migrant support group “La Chapelle Debout,” which said their members call themselves “Black Vests.”

WATCH:

#Breaking: Just in – Reports that undocumented immigrants are protesting in the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris right now and won't let people board their flights until they meet and talk with with the prime minister Édouard Philippe of #France, Riot CRS police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/fextoWCs6S — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

#Update: Just in – All of these undocumented immigrants are from African decent, and are demanding that prime minister Édouard Philippe, will give all of them permanent legal status and papers to stay in #France. And saying we will not leave Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris. pic.twitter.com/lWLonHL6ww — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

"France isn't for French people! All of Africa has the right to be here!" That's what the short, light-skinned guy says when he grabs the mike.https://t.co/BD30GALYPk — Diversity Macht Frei (@Czakal) May 19, 2019

#Update: Just in – This situation is still ongoing and the 400 undocumented immigrants from Africa are still occupying the terminal 2, of the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris. And are refusing to leave until they speak to prime minister Édouard Philippe. #France — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

#Update: Just in – Video of the moment these 400 African illegal immigrants stormed in the terminal of the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris. #France pic.twitter.com/vPaxkpseDz — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

#Update: And here are they screaming give us all the papers we need and stop the deportation of our friends, at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris. and demand prime minister Édouard Philippe, will give all of them permanent legal status to stay in #France. pic.twitter.com/AH8K1BdkGH — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

This tweet appears to suggest Prime Minister Édouard Philippe caved into their demands and gave them all permanent legal status, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

#Breaking: Just in – The situation around the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris has ended, when 400 illegal African immigrants stormed the terminal and demanded from prime minister Édouard Philippe, will give all of them permanent legal status to stay in #France. — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 19, 2019

The group behind the “Black Vests” protest on Facebook said they’re “against deportations and for papers for all” and threatened that other similar demonstrations will follow.



The group shared video of several rioters assaulting police by charging through them:

They also shared an extended live stream of the event: