France, Germany Tell EU States "Take Migrants or Pay"

Image Credits: ActuaLitte / Wiki.

A new German-Franco document that was presented on Thursday, states that EU countries that refuse to take refugees should pay to escape their responsibility, Reuters reports.

The measure is seen as a form of “alternative solidarity” in which EU member states pay into the EU’s budget for developmental projects in Africa.

The document aims to prevent renewed conflicts over taking migrants. By paying off their responsibility to take migrants, EU rows with countries that don’t want to take migrants or refugees could be prevented.

Read more


Related Articles

On The Road To Globalism

On The Road To Globalism

Globalism
Comments
Venezuela: when fiat money reaches its intrinsic value

Venezuela: when fiat money reaches its intrinsic value

Globalism
Comments

Soros Fined by Hong Kong Over Short Selling

Globalism
Comments

German Officials Demand EU Members Pull Own Weight on Migrant Crisis

Globalism
Comments

Aquarius Migrant Ship to End Activities

Globalism
Comments

Comments