A former psychiatric patient viciously punched four passers-by then attacked three police officers while screaming Allahu Akbar in Toulouse today.

The enraged man, 42, began beating shoppers in the French city at around 4pm before police who were only metres away swooped in.

The assailant kicked and punched the officers before they managed to contain and arrest him.

He continued to shout Allahu Akbar – Arabic for God is Great – as he was wrestled to the ground before bursting into tears.

