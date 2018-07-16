France: Mobs Riot, Flip Cars, Set Fires And Loot Stores After World Cup Win

This is what “winning” looks like in culturally enriched France.
From The Daily Mail:
Police forces fired tear gas as scuffles and pockets of looting broke out on the Champs-Élysées as French football celebrations in Paris soured following their sides World Cup victory over Croatia in Moscow.
Revelers set off smoke bombs in the national colors – blue, white and red – obscuring Napoleon’s triumphal arch as police tackled the crowd using water canons.
People climbed atop every newspaper kiosk and bus stop in the area to wave flags and lead the crowds below in cheers. The national anthem, the Marseillaise, rang out, cars honked horns and cherry bombs cracks.
#Riots in multiple French cities after France wins the World Cup.
… unbelievable, why? Why not celebrate?pic.twitter.com/5vUrGpNZpa
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) July 15, 2018
Looters broke into shop fronts and smashed windows before they were driven back by riot police brandishing shields.
[…]About 30 people, many wearing ski masks, broke into the Publicis Drugstore, leaving with bottles of wine and champagne, smiling and filming themselves with cellphones.
Some also threw objects including bottles and chairs at police forces who responded with tear gas.
‘That’s not how you celebrate,’ a tearful bystander wearing a French team jersey said.
WATCH:
Victoire de l'équipe de France, ça chauffe à Bastille… #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/OGwLduGLaM
— Pierre Sautarel (@FrDesouche) July 15, 2018
Some true Frenchmen looted a moped dealership:
DIRECT 🇫🇷 Paris : Un magasin de deux-roues situé avenue de la grande armée, non loin des Champs-Élysées, a été pillé par de nombreux individus. (images @arthdvtn) https://t.co/dvWgLuhpZ1 pic.twitter.com/rfGBo5A5N2
— Actu17 (@Actu17) July 15, 2018
Others looted a market:
DIRECT 🇫🇷 Paris : L'Intermarché situé avenue de la Grande Armée (XVIIe) victime d'un pillage. https://t.co/dvWgLuhpZ1 pic.twitter.com/3v3EM3hMpz
— Actu17 (@Actu17) July 15, 2018
Other true Frenchmen were filmed flipping cars (a true French tradition):
DIRECT 🇫🇷 Paris : Des individus s'en sont pris à une Autolib qu'ils ont retourné et largement dégradé. (images @Seyli_) https://t.co/dvWgLuhpZ1 pic.twitter.com/TAcOwVIizm
— Actu17 (@Actu17) July 15, 2018
Others destroyed a bus:
5 cars burned in #lyon pic.twitter.com/EILOZxkI22
— Cinzia Rizzi (@cinziarizzi7) July 15, 2018
Putin c’est la guerre à Paris pic.twitter.com/ZKKsF6uQd9
— la mala 🇲🇦 (@Seyli_) July 15, 2018
#Bellecour bravo les champions pic.twitter.com/NmpkjsFPkN
— Luc La X (@Luc_La_X) July 15, 2018
Saccages à Paris #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/KVFmnwwFrc
— Pierre Sautarel (@FrDesouche) July 15, 2018
Voiture en feu #place Gambetta #Bordeaux #champions pic.twitter.com/h7I0XxKcMI
— Philippe De Maria (@demariaphilippe) July 15, 2018
BREAKING: Violence and riots have erupted in Paris following World Cup celebrations.
Armed forces have been deployed but several businesses have been looted and vehicles have been vandalized. 🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/5jp7xrpWXh
— France Football 🇫🇷 (@FrenchFutbol) July 15, 2018
This is what progress looks like!
Dear France,
Congratulations on winning the #WorldCup.
80% of your team is African, cut out the racism and xenophobia.
50% of your team are Muslims, cut out the Islamophobia.
Africans and Muslims delivered you a second World Cup, now deliver them justice.
— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) July 15, 2018
Viva France!
Emmanuel Macron's reaction as the final whistle is blown at the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5fMu9J80Bt
— The Ringer (@ringer) July 15, 2018