France: Muslim Youths Attack Police Station With Projectiles, Shout "Allahu Akbar"

A group of 15 Muslim youths attacked a police station in northern France with projectiles while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” according to a report by Le Figaro.

The attack, which occurred at 2am last Friday, targeted the Val-de-Reuil-Louviers police station in the department of Eure.

The gang of hooded youths threw fireworks and other objects, including paving stones, at the building as they hurled obscenities, even at one point attempting to break in.

During the attack, the gang referred to the police officers inside the station as “French f*ckers” while threatening “come out were are going to burn you!”

CCTV footage shows police officers being forced to deploy riot shields and tear gas to defend themselves before requesting backup from the Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP) and the Anti-Crime Brigade (BAC).

Police station attacked by gang in Val-de-Reuil-Louviers 🇫🇷 – 15 hooded individuals attacked a police station with projectiles, fireworks & stones – Police used tear gas to prevent them storming station – Allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" & racist threats@IntellFusion #France pic.twitter.com/WwfNoDWyEz — Intelligence Fusion – Europe (@IF_Europe) June 29, 2019

The entire attack lasted around 30 minutes during which the youths repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is great” in Arabic.

After the assault was over, 115 different projectiles were found at the scene.

Police union Alliance Police Nationale described the attack as “unheard-of-violence” and noted that the exact same station had been targeted last year and is poorly staffed.

