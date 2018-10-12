France plans border fence

Image Credits: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images.

France will start putting up fencing along part of its border with Belgium this weekend to prevent wild boars spreading African swine fever, a virulent livestock disease that could disrupt Europe’s large pig industry.

France has been on alert for African swine fever since Belgium detected the virus last month among wild boars a few kilometers from the French border.

Belgium decided to slaughter several thousand pigs in its contaminated zone to prevent the virus reaching farm herds, but it is already facing embargos on its pork exports from countries like South Korea and China, which is also grappling with an outbreak of the disease.

