France: Police Inadvertently Tear Gas Screaming Children During Yellow Vest Protest

Footage out of Nantes, France shows police inadvertently tear gassing screaming children on a merry-go-round during a Yellow Vest protest.

The demonstration took place near a public park where children were enjoying fairground rides.

However, authorities appeared to show little regard for the kids as clouds of tear gas enveloped the area.

The sound of children screaming can be heard in the footage.

A child is then shown being treated for inhalation of tear gas.

“Calm down, calm down, you have to swallow this. It will help you. It will remove the burning sensation from your mouth,” states the person attending to the child.

Meanwhile, another video clip shows riot police brutally clubbing people on the floor in a branch of Burger King.

These kind of scenes are commonplace in France every weekend, but much of the western media barely even reports on it anymore.

