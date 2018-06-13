France says aware of migration burden on Italy

Image Credits: SV / Wikimedia Commons.

France’s foreign ministry said it fully understood the strain that migration had placed on Italy and that the two countries would discuss solutions to the crisis when their leaders meet on Friday in Paris.

“We are fully aware of the burden that the migration pressure is placing on Italy and the efforts that this country is making,” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a daily briefing on Wednesday. “We are committed to the dialogue and cooperation we have on these topics with Rome.”

Von der Muhll said it was essential to quickly reach an agreement on the reform of the European asylum system, strengthen joint actions for countries of origin and transit and to reinforce the protection of Europe’s external borders.

Read more


Related Articles

MEP Slams EU Globalists For "Islamic Invasion" of Europe

MEP Slams EU Globalists For “Islamic Invasion” of Europe

World News
Comments
Geert Wilders to Host 'Draw Mohammed' Contest at Dutch Parliament

Geert Wilders to Host ‘Draw Mohammed’ Contest at Dutch Parliament

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Rand Paul Hopes That John Bolton Was Kept ‘At The Children’s Table’ During NK Summit

World News
Comments

Illegal migrant rapes mentally disabled teen for days attempting to make her pregnant

World News
Comments

Trump says ‘there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea’ in tweet

World News
Comments

Comments