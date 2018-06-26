France says Malta may let migrant rescue ship dock

Malta appears ready to allow the rescue ship Lifeline, stuck for a fifth day in international waters in the Mediterranean with more than 230 migrants aboard, to enter one of its ports after Italy refused, a French government spokesman said on Tuesday.

In Valletta, sources close to the Maltese government told Reuters a final decision was still pending.

“No final decision has been made yet but if the ship comes in, the understanding is that the migrants will be shared among EU countries,” one of the sources said. Lifeline said one person had to be evacuated for medical reasons and that general conditions onboard were worsening.

