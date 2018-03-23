FRANCE TERROR ATTACK: 2 Dead, Dozen Injured as ISIS Gunman Takes Hostages In Supermarket

The gunman who reportedly swore allegiance to ISIS and barricaded himself inside a supermarket in southern France, killing at least two people, reportedly demanded the release of Salah Abdeslam, one of the men behind the deadly 2015 Paris terror attacks. 

Local media reports at least 12 others are injured in the incident that French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said “seems to be a terrorist act.”

“This is a serious situation,” he said.

The situation began to unfold around 11 a.m. local time on Friday when the gunman opened fired at a group of CRS police officers who were jogging near the city of Carcassonne. One of the officers was shot in the shoulder but the injury is non-life-threatening.

Read more


Related Articles

Bolton Wants Trump To Issue An Ultimatum Of War With North Korea

Bolton Wants Trump To Issue An Ultimatum Of War With North Korea

World at War
Comments
Exclusive: U.S. warship sails near disputed islands in South China Sea, officials say

Exclusive: U.S. warship sails near disputed islands in South China Sea, officials say

World at War
Comments

Foreign Wives of Islamic State Fighters Sentenced to Death in Iraq

World at War
Comments

Every Five Days, Murderers Kill a White Farmer in South Africa

World at War
Comments

Israel admits bombing suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007, warns Iran

World at War
Comments

Comments