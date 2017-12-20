France to ban oil and gas production by 2040

The French Parliament on Tuesday passed a law banning the production of all oil and gas by 2040.

France will not grant any new permits or renew existing ones that allow fracking or the extraction of fossil fuels in the country and its overseas territories.

France is almost entirely dependent on hydrocarbon imports, so the largely symbolic ban will not majorly affect the country’s industries, but some lawmakers said they hope it will inspire other countries to follow suit.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted after the vote that he is “very proud” of the measure.

