France To Make 11 Vaccines Mandatory For All Children In 2018

France has announced its intentions to make 11 vaccines mandatory for children in the face of record low confidence in its population that vaccines can be trusted.

The French website The Local reports that in a parliamentary address on Tuesday, France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe declared the government’s plan to implement the mandatory requirements, adding eight vaccines to the mandatory list that already included the vaccines for polio, tetanus and diphtheria.

The move is supported in France’s medical community as a pathway to ensure that immunity remains at acceptable levels in the face of an alarming resurgence in diseases that were all but eliminated a decade ago. According to Santé publique France, a governmental public health monitoring agency in France, measles has been of of these resurgent diseases, with more than 24,000 cases since 2008 which led to 34 cases in neurological complications and 10 deaths.

In a letter from 200 doctors supporting this measure, the importance of protecting the vulnerable was emphasized. The group’s endorsement was in part motivated “because vaccination is not only a personal choice with benefits only for the person vaccinated but aims to protect the population, especially children, the elderly or frail.”

