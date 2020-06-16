France: Violent Leftists Hijack Healthcare Workers Protest, Cause Chaos

Image Credits: Video Screenshot.

Violent leftists hijacked a healthcare worker protest in Paris, prompting running battles with riot police as chaos ensued.

The original demonstration by healthcare workers sought to guarantee better pay and increased funding, but it was soon usurped by ‘black bloc’ Antifa-style militants who attacked cops with missiles and overturned vehicles.

Several thousand workers descended on the Ministry of Health, but attention was dragged elsewhere in the city as left-wing radicals staged violent riots.

“These more violent demonstrators hurled bottles and fireworks at the police, who responded by firing tear gas at the mob, some of whom flipped vehicles and set fires,” reports RT.

At some of the more peaceful demonstrations, police applauded the healthcare workers, but their colleagues were forced to engage in running street battles with gangs of thugs.

15,000 people also took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Paris on Sunday. No doubt that there is a crossover between those demonstrators and rioters in the French capital today.

Meanwhile, in the city of Dijon, running battles between Chechen migrant gangs in no-go areas that the media claims don’t exist forced armed special forces to enter the region to try to restore order.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Seoul says North Korea blew up inter-Korean liaison office, which it had branded ‘useless’

Seoul says North Korea blew up inter-Korean liaison office, which it had branded ‘useless’

World News
Comments
World War 3: India slaughters 5 Chinese soldiers in bloody massacre- border tensions erupt

World War 3: India slaughters 5 Chinese soldiers in bloody massacre- border tensions erupt

World News
Comments

UK Police Officers Told to ‘Take a Knee’ For BLM Protesters

World News
comments

Report: Wuhan Lab Took Delivery Of World’s Deadliest Viruses’ Months Prior To Coronavirus Outbreak

World News
comments

BLM-Branded ‘Kill a White on Sight’ Posters Found in Scotland

World News
comments

Comments