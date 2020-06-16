France: Violent Leftists Hijack Healthcare Workers Protest, Cause Chaos

Violent leftists hijacked a healthcare worker protest in Paris, prompting running battles with riot police as chaos ensued.

The original demonstration by healthcare workers sought to guarantee better pay and increased funding, but it was soon usurped by ‘black bloc’ Antifa-style militants who attacked cops with missiles and overturned vehicles.

The far left are rampaging in Paris now, France is facing internal wars on many grounds. pic.twitter.com/75iK5I03dv — Jack Dawkins (@DawkinsReturns) June 16, 2020

Several thousand workers descended on the Ministry of Health, but attention was dragged elsewhere in the city as left-wing radicals staged violent riots.

“These more violent demonstrators hurled bottles and fireworks at the police, who responded by firing tear gas at the mob, some of whom flipped vehicles and set fires,” reports RT.

At some of the more peaceful demonstrations, police applauded the healthcare workers, but their colleagues were forced to engage in running street battles with gangs of thugs.

Avalanche de projectiles lancés par des manifestants sur un groupe de BRAV-M qui tentait de disperser la foule. #blackbloc #soignants #manif16Juin #16juin pic.twitter.com/RcgREA4REh — Yazid Bouziar (@ybouziar) June 16, 2020

15,000 people also took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Paris on Sunday. No doubt that there is a crossover between those demonstrators and rioters in the French capital today.

Meanwhile, in the city of Dijon, running battles between Chechen migrant gangs in no-go areas that the media claims don’t exist forced armed special forces to enter the region to try to restore order.

French special forces enter no-go zone migrant battleground areas of Dijon that don't exist, according to the media.pic.twitter.com/YChCBvXx1t — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 16, 2020

"No-go zones are a right wing conspiracy theory" Lol this is Francepic.twitter.com/RMijzmLj8g — Grug Fellow (@somefellow6) June 15, 2020

Adieu, vieaux amis! 🇫🇷

If history has tought us anything, you might as well surrender now#France #Dijonpic.twitter.com/hxgulI8xmI — Henry 🎱 (@HenryVlII) June 15, 2020

