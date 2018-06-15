France Wins Big After UK Satellite Shut Out

One European Union member stands to benefit far greater from the United Kingdom being shut out of the bloc’s Galileo satellite navigation project more than most as new contracts are dished out across the bloc.

France has the most to gain from British firms being banned from participating the project’s development because Paris’ aerospace industry is one of the only capable outfits in the EU to plug the gap, according to a UK Government source.

“There’s only two players in this sector in Europe, us and France,” they said.

