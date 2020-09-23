France: Woman Pulls Out Tape Measure to Enforce Social Distancing

A video clip out of France shows a woman in a delicatessen pulling out a tape measure to enforce social distancing.

Yes, really.

The footage shows an older woman asking a younger woman in the queue behind her to move back.

She then fishes a tape measure out of bag and extends it out to make her point, before the younger woman moves further away.

she didn’t just pull out a tape measure. she pulled out a tape measure ✨ ✨ pic.twitter.com/0BBJZrRcxc — Alex Milsom (@alexmilsom) September 21, 2020

The irony of the farce is that in complaining about a lack of social distancing, the older woman is herself violating social distancing by reaching out and almost touching the other woman.

The clip has gone viral, receiving almost 7 million views on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time an incident of this nature has been caught on camera.

As we highlighted back in July, another clip showed a woman hysterically screaming at people who had gathered near a lake while being restrained.

The woman screeched “Fuck you! Get out of here!” as she frantically flailed around holding a tape measure.

The intensity of the moral panic surrounding coronavirus that continues to be pumped out by the media is going to continue providing moments like this for many months to come.

As we previously highlighted, polls show that people think COVID-19 has killed far more people than it actually has, with Americans believing the virus has already claimed over 30 million lives.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!