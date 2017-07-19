France's Armed Forces Chief Resigns After Clash With Macron Over Budget Cuts

Image Credits: Kremlin.

France’s armed forces chief resigned on Wednesday in a dispute with Emmanuel Macron over defense budget cuts.

In a statement, 60 year-old Pierre de Villiers said he had tried to keep the armed forces fit for an ever more difficult task within the financial constraints imposed on it, but was no longer able to sustain that.

“In the current circumstances I see myself as no longer able to guarantee the robust defense force I believe is necessary to guarantee the protection of France and the French people, today and tomorrow, and to sustain the aims of our country,” he said.

