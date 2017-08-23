France's Charlie Hebdo Publishes Provocative Islam Cartoon

French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo published a provocative front-page cartoon about Islam and the recent terror attacks in Spain on Wednesday, sparking fears that it could encourage Islamophobia.

The latest edition of the magazine, which was targeted by Islamist gunmen in 2015, shows two people lying in a pool of blood after being run over by a van next to the words, “Islam, eternal religion of peace.”

A dozen extremists of Moroccan origin are believed to have plotted last week’s attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, where 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured after the assailants drove a van and car into crowds.

Investigators think the attackers were radicalised by an extremist Islamic preacher who died in an explosion while the group was trying to produce explosives.

