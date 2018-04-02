Franciscan University Claims Facebook Rejected Ad Because It Shows Jesus on the Cross

Franciscan University posted a series of ads on Facebook Friday to promote some of its online theology programs, but it says one of them was rejected because it included the Crucifixion of Christ on the San Damiano Cross.

The Catholic university in Steubenville, Ohio sent out a tweet on Friday saying its ad was rejected for content that is “shocking, sensational, and excessively violent.”

“An ad we placed was rejected by Facebook today for content that is “shocking, sensational, and excessively violent,” said the tweet, which included a link to a blog post.”We must agree with them.”

Read more


Related Articles

Legal Marijuana States Have Lower Opioid Use, New Studies Show

Legal Marijuana States Have Lower Opioid Use, New Studies Show

U.S. News
Comments
Caravan Releases List of DEMANDS And Expect Trump To Comply

Caravan Releases List of DEMANDS And Expect Trump To Comply

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Donald Trump: ‘Our Country Is Being Stolen’ by Illegals

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Mocks Trump Base: ‘Very, Very Much Not Involved in What is Going On in US’

U.S. News
Comments

David Hogg Reddit Post Celebrates Mosquitoes Killing “Billions” of Humans

U.S. News
Comments

Comments