Franciscan University Claims Facebook Rejected Ad Because It Shows Jesus on the Cross

Franciscan University posted a series of ads on Facebook Friday to promote some of its online theology programs, but it says one of them was rejected because it included the Crucifixion of Christ on the San Damiano Cross.

The Catholic university in Steubenville, Ohio sent out a tweet on Friday saying its ad was rejected for content that is “shocking, sensational, and excessively violent.”

“An ad we placed was rejected by Facebook today for content that is “shocking, sensational, and excessively violent,” said the tweet, which included a link to a blog post.”We must agree with them.”

An ad we placed was rejected by Facebook today for content that is “shocking, sensational, and excessively violent.” We must agree with them. https://t.co/Jrf4A9W2Tm pic.twitter.com/uiijuSfXgn — Franciscan U (@FranciscanU) March 30, 2018

Read more