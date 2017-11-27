Franken: I 'crossed the line' for some women

Image Credits: John Taylor / Flickr.

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said he knows he “crossed the line” for some women after multiple sexual misconduct allegations have been leveled against him.

Franken also said during the interview he is planning to go forward and takes responsibility for his actions.

