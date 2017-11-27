Franken: I 'crossed the line' for some women

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said he knows he “crossed the line” for some women after multiple sexual misconduct allegations have been leveled against him.

“I’m someone who, you know, hugs people,” Franken said during an interview with Minnesota Public Radio. “I’ve learned from these stories that in some of these encounters I have crossed the line for some women.”

Franken also said during the interview he is planning to go forward and takes responsibility for his actions.

