Franken to Resign Over Sexual Allegations

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) will resign in response to multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Franken, one of the most well-known Democratic senators, made the announcement during a speech Thursday where he tried to spin his behavior into an attack on President Trump.

“Minnesotans deserve a senator who can focus with all her energy on addressing the issues they face every day,” Franken said, adding he would resign “in the coming weeks.”

Several women over the past few weeks accused Franken of physically inappropriate behavior, from groping to forced kissing.

But what likely torpedoed Franken’s political career was the now-famous 2006 photo showing him groping a sleeping woman during a USO tour, which was publicly leaked in Nov.

The senator tried damage control once the photo made headlines, but a new round of fresh allegations from other women led to Democratic leaders demanding his resignation.

But as Infowars predicted in October, the Democrats were planning politically-motivated purge within their ranks to try to regain the “moral high ground” for fresh attacks on President Trump. Although Franken wasn’t in the news at the time, he was caught in the current that began with the Harvey Weinstein revelations.

