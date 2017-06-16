Obama didn’t go to the Senate to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement.

He said he would self-ratify — which was no ratification at all and allowed President Trump to simply exit.

ObamaCare’s unconstitutional and fraudulent origins go beyond the corrupt Supreme Court decision that called it a tax.

It was never funded by Congress so Obama transferred money illegally from other government sources.

When a court shut that down, Obama stole money from private investors.

Dr. Jerome Corsi breaks down how Trump can easily stop the fraud, the theft and the defiance of Congress, courts and Constitution.


