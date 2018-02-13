FREAK OUT: AG Sessions Said ‘Anglo American’ and Now He’s a Klan Member

In an address before the National Sheriffs Association on Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke factually about “the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement” and the Left lost its collective mind.

“The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo American heritage of law enforcement,” Sessions said in his speech. “We must never erode this historic office.”

CNN, Politico, et. al. have been pushing this quote online and in articles to make it out like the attorney general said something horribly racist. And it’s working, according to Twitchy, which always manages to find the worst reactions on Twitter.

Race hustler Tariq Nasheed typed, “Jeff Sessions did a speech and said ‘the office of Sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.’ He wanted to go on record with the ANGLO-AMERICAN description. He went full white supremacy, and every Black and non-white sheriff should be insulted.”

There was a complaint that this “racist” statement was coming from “the top law enforcement official in the country.” Someone posted a picture of Colin Kaepernick on his knees and wrote, “If anyone is still confused, this is the reason why we kneel.”

Proud member of the resistance and Sirius/XM progressive radio host Dean Obeidallah takes the cake with his over-the-top analysis:

OMG!! Jeff Sessions really removes the white hood this time- he just said “The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage" https://t.co/x4EdaVklbH — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 12, 2018

But not to be outdone, a TIME journalist and a Pulitzer Prize winner weighed in similarly:

In case you forgot that our justice system is rooted in white supremacy: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, at Sheriff's Association meeting, just now: "The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement" https://t.co/X6yz8DNcSL — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) February 12, 2018

Actress, that is, activist, Alyssa Milano used her platform on Twitter to call for Session’s termination, because of course she did:

This is the attorney general of the United States of America. Jeff Sessions should be fired immediately. https://t.co/jhFhxk3rrq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 12, 2018

It’s too bad these overreactors don’t have access to something like Google or Bing to read up on Anglo-American before they speak. The Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold set them straight:

This might come as a surprise to some, but did you know that the United States was formed from a collection of British colonies, and that much of our legal system and common law stems from centuries of British tradition? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 12, 2018

Knowing all that, would you say that "the office of sheriff" is "part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement"? (feel free disagree with Sessions that it's a "critical part," but c'mon, he was talking to a sheriff's organization) — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 12, 2018

And somehow, we’re supposed to trust journalists and take them at their word?