'Fredo' is NOT the Italian Version of the N-Word

CNN host Chris Cuomo faces humiliation after getting in a confrontation with a Trump fan who called him ‘Fredo’, with Cuomo claiming that ‘Fredo’ is the Italian version of the n-word.

Newsflash, Chris; It isn’t.

The viral video shows Cuomo embarking on a foul-mouthed tirade during which he threatens to throw the man down the stairs while insisting that ‘Fredo’ is an ethnic slur.

“My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo was from The Godfather. He was the weak brother. And they use it as an Italian aspersion. Are any of you Italian? Are you Italian? It’s a f***ing insult to your people. It’s an insult to your f***ing people. It’s like the n-word for us,” Cuomo says.

“You’re going to have a f***ing problem. I’ll f***ing ruin your s**t. I’ll f***ing throw you down the stairs like a f***ing punk,” Cuomo adds.

CNN subsequently defended Cuomo, with a spokesman stating, “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”

However, as virtually everyone on Twitter, including numerous Italians, pointed out, ‘Fredo’ is not and has never been the Italian version of the n-word.

“Take it from an actual Italian, “Fredo” is not racist against Italians. The Godfather has all Italian characters and one loser brother is called Fredo. That doesn’t amount to the “n word”. How is this even an issue?” remarked Alessandra Bocchi.

Take it from an actual Italian, “Fredo” is not racist against Italians. The Godfather has all Italian characters and one loser brother is called Fredo. That doesn’t amount to the “n word”. How is this even an issue? pic.twitter.com/AUhLNm6iiZ — Alessandra (@alessabocchi) August 13, 2019

“Did @ChrisCuomo just say that “Fredo” is to Italians what the N word is to black people?” asked Katrina Pierson. “The N word is a dehumanizing word used against blacks who endured years of oppression. Fredo is a term from The Godfather, referring to the dumb brother. Equivocating the two is pure racism.”

Did @ChrisCuomo just say that “Fredo” is to Italians what the N word is to black people? Th N word is a dehumanizing word used against blacks who endured years of oppression. Fredo is a term from The Godfather, referring to the dumb brother. Equivocating the two is pure racism. — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 13, 2019

“I don’t believe I have to say this but: Fredo is NOT an anti-Italian slur. It means a stupid guy who doesn’t know he’s stupid. Frequently used on non-Italians like Don Jr,” said Jeet Heer.

I don't believe I have to say this but: Fredo is NOT an anti-Italian slur. It means a stupid guy who doesn't know he's stupid. Frequently used on non-Italians like Don Jr. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 13, 2019

“Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, “Fredo” isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, “Fredo” isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother. 😉 https://t.co/sgg6yF7UDO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

“So @ChrisCuomo says that “Fredo”— a character on The Godfather— is the same as the n-word? Equating the two is the very definition of white privilege and diminishes the generations of hate African Americans have had to endure,” said Steven Cheung.

So @ChrisCuomo says that “Fredo”— a character on The Godfather— is the same as the n-word? Equating the two is the very definition of white privilege and diminishes the generations of hate African Americans have had to endure. https://t.co/vbwIAran9S — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) August 13, 2019

“I am an Italian-American and “Fredo” is honestly not the term that I would consider to be the most insulting against Italians,” tweeted Madison Gesiotto.

I am an Italian-American and “Fredo” is honestly not the term that I would consider to be the most insulting against Italians… — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) August 13, 2019

On another point, Cuomo has now ensured that the nickname ‘Fredo’ will follow him around for life.

The memes are also pouring in thick and fast.

