Free Roger Stone

Roger Stone was railroaded by a system that feeds on its own power.

In order for that type of power to exist, corruption must fuel the engine.

And so it was with the accelerated witch-trial of Roger Stone, who faces prison for the remainder of his natural life for confronting what lies at the heart of that corruption, sending a chilling effect toward those that would follow in Stone’s courageous footsteps.

