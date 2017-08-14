Free-Speech Supporters Plan 9-City “March on Google” Next Saturday, Aug. 19

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of free speech supporters have organized a March On Google (#MarchOnGoogle), called for next Saturday, Aug. 19, to oppose Google “as an anti-free speech monopoly.”

#MarchOnGoogle plans a 9-city march next Saturday in nine cities, from 1:00 pm local time to 3:00 pm local time, to protest Google censorship of conservative and libertarian content, organized in large part by Jack Posobiec, a frequent contributor to Infowars.com.

The cities scheduled for #MarchOnGoogle events include the following:

Washington, D.C.;

New York City;

Austin, Texas;

Boston, Massachusetts;

Mountain View-GooglePlex in Charleston Park;

Atlanta, Georgia;

Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California;

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; and

Seattle, Washington.

The decision to schedule “MarchOnGoogle rallies was triggered by Google’s firing of software engineer James Damore, whose “manifesto” entitled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber” questioned Google’s politically correct corporate culture Damore charged was determined to “perpetuate gender stereotypes” by advancing specious arguments to rationalize the gender gap reality that a relatively low number of women are advanced to high-paying technical positions in Google’s corporate hierarchy.

Following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, the organizers of the “March on Google” posted on their website calling for all marches next Saturday to be peaceful.

“We, the organizers of the March on Google, join the President in condemning the actions in Charlottesville on August 12th,” the statement read.

“Despite many false rumors from those seeking to discredit us we are in no way associated with any group who organized there,” the statement continued. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms any display of hatred and bigotry from any side. It has no place in America. No citizen should ever fear for their safety and security in our society.”

The statement noted that six weeks ago, “March on Google” held a “Rally for Peace” at the White House calling for an end to all political violence.

“The March on Google stands for free speech and the open discussion of ideas,” the statement stressed.

“We condemn violence and silencing free speech as a means of promoting any political agenda,” the statement concluded. “Any individual attempting to incite violence during the March on Google will not be part of our event. Freedom of Speech is a Human Right.”

On April 17, Infowars.com reported that since 2006 three entities – Google, George Soros’ Open Society Institution and the Ford Foundation – have contributed more than $72 million to non-profit leftist organizations that have been most active in promoting the idea the Internet needs to be regulated by the government as a “common carrier” public utility under Title II of the Communications Act – the same regulatory framework crafted some 80 years ago to regulate the old rotary phone system.

Infowars.com has previously warned that Google and the largest communications giants on the Internet lobbied the federal government to define broadband under these 1930s-style regulations – a designation that would allow the government to regulate more rigorously the broadband providers that built the core network connecting users to the Internet as “common carriers.”

The deceptively-termed “net neutrality” strategy was designed to exempt content monopolies like Google and Facebook from the strict regulations the FCC would apply to common carriers – a scheme that would allow Google, Facebook and the other Internet portal giants to censor conservatives as “fake news,” while demanding that “common carriers” like AT&T and Verizon have no choice but to carry their censored content.

The implementation of these 2015 Obama-era “net neutrality” regulations, which were heavily pushed by Google in hundreds of closed-door meetings at the Obama White House, carved out Google and the other Silicon Valley behemoths, and secured their position as absolute information gatekeepers.

Since these 2015 regulations passed, Google and Facebook have moved to become the judge, jury and executioner of the content we read on the Internet, under the guise of eliminating “fake news.”

The “March on Google” in Washington, D.C. is scheduled to begin at 25 Massachusetts Avenue NW, the Google office in D.C., located near Union Station, scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1:00 pm ET to 3:00 pm ET.